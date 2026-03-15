Minor injuries but major damage in Southland truck racing crash

Damage to the truck following the crash at Teretonga Park this morning. Photo: Mark Gargiulo via Facebook

A driver had to be cut from his truck this morning, after it crashed during a racing event at Teretonga Park raceway, near Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell attended, along with a crew from Hato Hone St John Ambulance about 11.40am.

"One driver of a vehicle was trapped by a steering wheel.

"Crews extricated the patient using hydraulic cutting equipment, and left the patient in the care of ambulance."

Emergency services attend to the driver following the crash. Photo: Mark Gargiulo via Facebook

The driver’s injuries were minor, but the racing truck was badly damaged in the incident.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz