Minor injuries but major damage in Southland truck racing crash

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A driver had to be cut from his truck this morning, after it crashed during a racing event at Teretonga Park raceway, near Invercargill.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell attended, along with a crew from Hato Hone St John Ambulance about 11.40am.
"One driver of a vehicle was trapped by a steering wheel.
"Crews extricated the patient using hydraulic cutting equipment, and left the patient in the care of ambulance."
The driver’s injuries were minor, but the racing truck was badly damaged in the incident.