Tickets selling well for festival

The Bluff Oyster Festival. Photo: ODT files.

Tickets are selling well for the 2026 Bluff Oyster & Food Festival on May 23.

The event was always sold out by the time the gates open, so organisers were urging people to be in quick.

While the event will go ahead, organisers recognise that availability of the Bluff Oyster throughout the 2026 season is uncertain and no promise of oysters is made. Nevertheless, there will be plenty of other southern seafood such as blue cod, pa¯ua and muttonbirds as well as other food products along with great beverages, music and entertainment.

The event will follow its traditional format with the Piping In of the Oyster followed by the traditional opening of festivities.

The main stage then becomes entertainment central for the day with the Bluff School Kapa Haka Group, the Mapu-Kuki-Airani Rarotongan drummers and music acts featuring The Eastern, Sweet Marie, Band Of Bluffies and Helen Henderson.

Elsewhere there will be food stalls with a myriad of tasty treats plus the bar, coffee and other beverages while the oyster competitions with their various opening and eating contests take place in the Oyster Opening Shed.

Tickets are available on TradeMe for $50 plus GST (plus shipping) and at Barnes Oysters in Invercargill.

- Lindsay Beer