Stadium scale-down aimed at securing more shows

Forsyth Barr Stadium. File photo

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) has unveiled plans for a Capacity Reduction System at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The system, using a series of retractable curtains, will create a scalable indoor environment for events with crowds from 3000 to the maximum capacity of 30,000.

The proposed curtains will increase the variety of ways the stadium can be configured to capitalise on an increasing market for ‘arena’ sized music and sporting events.

The mid-tier ‘Arena Mode’ will enable the stadium to host between 8000 and 12,000 - perfect for the mid-sized touring shows that promoters across New Zealand are increasingly seeking.

DVML says the system is designed to address a clear gap in Dunedin's current event infrastructure — one that has seen the city miss out on shows that require a venue larger than the Town Hall (2200 seats) but more intimate than a stadium which has a capacity of 38,000 for concerts.

DVML chief executive Paul Doorn said mid-sized events, often played in indoor arenas, were now the fastest-growing segment in New Zealand's touring market, and that waiting for the market to shift back was not an option.

“Mid-sized shows are the fastest-growing segment. Our vision for the Capacity Reduction System is a solution that positions Dunedin to secure events we are currently missing out on. Rather than waiting for content to return, we are investing in our ability to attract it.” Mr Doorn said.

The intention was to finalise the detailed design work in the coming months, with the venue’s new modes ready for summer 2026/27.