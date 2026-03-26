Drenching, buffeting on way for parts of Otago

MetService has issued a slew of severe weather advisories for the country. Image: MetService

Parts of coastal Otago, including Dunedin, are set to be hit by some wild weather leading into the weekend.

While the worst of the severe weather lashing the country is in the North Island, some heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the South.

MetService says a deep low west of New Zealand is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas, and it has issued a slew of severe weather advisories.

Included in these is a strong wind watch for coastal Dunedin, for 21 hours from 8pm today.

The forecaster said northeast winds could approach severe gale in exposed places, especially on Otago Peninsula.

There is also an orange heavy rain warning for North Otago and Canterbury south of Timaru and east of Otematata, for 13 hours from 5pm today.

MetService says to expect 70 to 90mm of rain about the ranges and lesser amounts at lower elevations and near the coast. Peak rates of 10 to 15mmh are expected about the ranges from this evening.

Conditions are set to ease over the weekend, when southerners can look forward to some sun.

- Allied Media