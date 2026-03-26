Southern driver racks up 117 speeding offences in rental car

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A woman driving a rental car hit speeds of 170kmh while racking up 117 speeding offences all over Otago and Southland in a week.

The rental car company reported her to police after their systems recorded her reaching speeds of 170kmh and 157kmh yesterday morning, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle had recorded 117 instances of speeding since the car was rented on March 19.

The 36-year-old New Zealand citizen was stopped by police north of Dunedin on State Highway One yesterday at 10.45am.

‘‘The rental company requested the immediate cancellation of the hire of the agreement,’’ Sgt Lee said.

As a result, the woman and her passenger were both given a ride back to the Dunedin Central Police Station and to make their own travel arrangements.

The rental company collected the car, he said.

The driver was given a ‘‘lecture’’ about her driving by police and inquiries were continuing.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz