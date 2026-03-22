Roads blocked after separate Southland crashes

Two serious overnight crashes have led to road closures in separate parts of Southland.

The first crash, involving a single vehicle on Winding Creek Rd near Waikaia, was reported to emergency services about 12.40am.

Police said injuries were reported, and the road was expected to be blocked for most of the day.

Motorists were urged to avoid the road as emergency services worked at the scene.

Another single-vehicle crash occurred about 3am on Leet St in Invercargill.

Police said the road was closed and was expected to remain so for most of the day. Diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised about both accidents.

- Allied Media