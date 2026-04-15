Wild winds for parts of South, chance of snow on roads

Gale-force winds are on the way for some in the South, including Dunedin, and there is the chance of snow on some higher roads in the region.

MetService has this morning issued a strong wind watch for coastal Otago south of Oamaru, coastal Southland and Stewart Island, for 13 hours from 2am tomorrow.

The agency says a trough will bring gale-force west-to-southwest winds that could approach severe gale in exposed places.

MetService has also issued road snow warnings for the Milford Road (State Highway 94) and the Crown Range Road, from late tonight to noon tomorrow.

MetService earlier this week warned of days of unsettled weather in the wake of Cyclone Vaianu, which hit parts of the country on Sunday.

Meteorologist Michael Pawley said to expect showers over the next few days, especially in the west.

"These could be heavy, with possible thunderstorms and hail, as a series of fronts roll in from the Tasman Sea.”

- Allied Media