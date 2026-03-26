Long tailbacks on Dunedin motorway second morning in row

Traffic backed up on the southern motorway. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Traffic on the southern motorway is rolling again after being backed up for the second day in a row following a crash near Lookout Point.

Police said the crash involving a car and motorbike happened about 7.35am about 400m south of the Lookout Point turnoff.

That is the same place where a similar nose to tail crash happened yesterday morning.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash had blocked the right eastbound lane at Lookout Point, near Burnett Street.

The motorway was clear by 9.15am, NZTA said