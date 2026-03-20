Publicans still more than happy to sell you a drink

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mark Twain declared the reports of his death were greatly exaggerated — and the owners of the Lauder Hotel can relate after rumours spread their business was closing.

Co-owner Karen Valentine said she and partner Andrew Parker were surprised when people began asking about their plans once the hotel closed at the end of the month.

It turned out a radio host had incorrectly announced the closure of the hotel.

While the hotel was still on the market after failing to sell at tender, it was still business as usual, Ms Valentine said.

After five years working seven days a week, the couple were ready to hand the business over, but would be keeping the doors open until that happened.

Since the closure of the nearby Commercial Hotel in Omakau, the Lauder Hotel had become even more of a focal point for the community, Ms Valentine said.

The Matakanui Rugby Club enjoyed a free meal once a fortnight and farmers met up for a drink and a yarn.

‘‘Farmers working on their own need somewhere to meet up and chat. It’s the hub of the community.’’