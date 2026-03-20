Sailor joins Gaza-bound flotilla

Swiss-kiwi sailor Julien Blondel is enjoying his stay in Riverton after sailing his yacht there. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Swiss sailor who has been living on his yacht in Riverton for the past month will join an international flotilla sailing to Palestine.

The flotilla will attempt to break the Israeli naval blockade of the area which has been in effect since 2007, limiting supplies to the area and causing hardship.

Julien Blondel, 47, has been sailing around New Zealand on his yacht for the past year.

He grew up in Switzerland but his mother is a New Zealander.

He had been following the situation in Palestine for many years, Mr Blondel said.

However, when he was moored in Wellington he had a ‘‘defining moment’’ when he decided he needed to become more involved.

‘‘I couldn’t stand what was happening, actually, and so I went out and met other activists and I’ve joined the movement to free Palestine.’’

He would leave his yacht in Riverton and fly to Barcelona, Spain, where he would join the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The flotilla was a global movement of people from different continents who united to uphold human dignity and international law governments have failed to protect, he said.

‘‘We’re non-violent people, just ordinary civilians, but we’ve got this in common, that our conscience has been touched.’’

More than 3000 people were travelling to the area on about 100 vessels.

The flotilla, including a hospital ship and another with building supplies, will leave from different ports in Europe next month.

‘‘We are sailing to Palestine because of the current emergency, the ongoing genocide and the situation there.

‘‘We have to give voice to the voiceless.

‘‘We have to name the injustice, not let it be swept under the carpet.’’