Paddy's Day revellers behaving but 'at least 16 hours' of drinking left

Students snap a selfie during early morning revelries on Cargill St today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police are reporting St Patrick’s celebrations in Dunedin’s student quarter are "so far, so good".

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said as at 8am, there had been no arrests, no couch fires and fewer requests for service than last year, although police were still concerned about people climbing on roofs.

"So far, so good," Snr Sgnt Bond said.

"We'll see how the day plays out."

In previous years, an influx of visitors from outside of Dunedin have been blamed for poor behaviour — including four couch fires and the burning of a dead wallaby before dawn last year.

It was possible this year, as St Patrick’s Day fell on a Tuesday, fewer people had travelled to Dunedin for celebrations, Snr Sgnt Bond said.

Some party-goers he had spoken to reported drinking from 3am and people appeared to be drinking more wine.

"We’ll see how that affects them."

"But it's still only 8 o'clock in the morning. There's still at least 16 hours left in the day they’ll still be drinking."

Police were on scene from 5am this morning, and would "follow the crowd" through the day, Snr Sgnt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said there were no incidents of note overnight in relation to St Patrick's Day.

The Otago Daily Times spoke to party-goers on Castle St this morning.

Most reported they had already completed "six before 6" — consuming six alcoholic drinks before 6am.

Others also reported taking part in "wine before 9" and "goon before noon", referring to boxed wine.

The university was holding a barbecue on Castle St this morning.