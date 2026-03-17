Hipkins to front media over ex-wife's allegations

Chris Hipkins arrrived back in the country from Australia this afternoon. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is expected to respond to allegations made by his ex-wife at a media conference at 4.45pm today.

He arrived back in the country from Australia this afternoon.

The claims - which do not relate to any unlawful activity - were posted on Jade Paul's private Facebook page on Sunday evening but have since been removed.

On Monday, Hipkins said: "I reject the allegations entirely and don't intend to make any further comment."

In response to questions from RNZ, Paul said she stood by her comments.

Hipkins, 47, and Paul married at Premier House in early 2020 and separated in 2022. They have two children.

Hipkins publicly confirmed the split in January 2023, shortly after becoming Prime Minister, saying they had made the decision in the best interests of their family.

Later that year, Hipkins revealed during his election night concession speech that he had a new partner, Toni Grace.

Hipkins proposed to Grace in November last year.