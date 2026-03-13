Big bids for Kiwi cricket stars

White Ferns all-rounder Sophie Devine has been picked up by the Welsh Fire for $476,000. Photo: Getty Images

The coffees are on Sophie Devine and Finn Allen.

The New Zealand pair fetched a pretty sum during the Hundred auction.

White Ferns all-rounder Devine was picked up by the Welsh Fire for $476,000. It was the joint highest price. The Trent Rockets paid the same amount for Australian Beth Mooney.

Last year, the top salary was $147,000, so there has been a significant increase.

Devine was also picked up in the Indian Premier League late last year by the Gujarat Giants for $389,700.

She has retired from ODI cricket but will be in action for the White Ferns during the T20 series against South Africa, which gets under way in Mount Maunganui tomorrow.

Black Cap Finn Allen was bought for $364,000. Photo: Getty Images

Trent Rockets also dug deep to secure Black Caps opener Allen’s services. He received the top price for a New Zealand player in the men's auction.

Allen, who pummelled a 33-ball century during the recent T20 World Cup, was bought for $364,000.

He is joined at the Rockets by Matt Henry ($170,000), while Mitchell Santner was a direct signing for the Nottingham-based team.

The Manchester Super Giants bought fellow New Zealand opener Tim Seifert for $227,000.

New Zealand bowlers proved popular during the auction as well. Lockie Ferguson went to Welsh Fire for $227,000, Trent Boult to MI London for $227,000 and Adam Milne to London Spirit for $113,000.

Rachin Ravindra was retained by the Welsh Fire, while Daryl Mitchell went unsold.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed was bought by SunRisers Leeds to allay concerns that Pakistan players would be ignored by franchises affiliated to the Indian Premier League.

Abrar was bought for $432,000 by Leeds, the franchise entirely controlled by the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad and based at Headingley.

Uncapped English 21-year-old spinner James Coles pipped more established names to fetch $888,000, the highest price of the auction.

- additional reporting by RNZ