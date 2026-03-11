Kerr brilliance continues as White Ferns sweep series

White Ferns spinner Melie Kerr celebrates claiming a hat-trick against Zimbabwe at the University Oval in Dunedin today. Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything Melie Kerr cannot do?

The New Zealand captain claimed a five-wicket bag and stroked 80 with the bat to guide her side to a massive 200-run win.

Did we mention the hat-trick?

She just continues to astonish.

The 25-year-old finished with five for 22 to help rout Zimbabwe for 103 in the final game of the ODI series in Dunedin yesterday.

The White Ferns won the series 3-0.

The home team posted a formidable tally of 303 for six.

Amelia Kerr hits the ball through the off side during her innings at the University Oval in Dunedin today. Photo: Getty Images

Maddy Green top-scored with 94 and she combined in a punishing 110-run stand with Brooke Halliday (40).

But just when it looked like someone else might claim the spotlight, Kerr brought herself on to bowl and rapidly ran through the lower order.

She was perhaps a little lucky to get the decision when Christabel Chatonzwa was given out caught behind.

But Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya and Tendai Makusha can have no such complaints. They perished in consecutive balls. Zimunu got the leg spinner and was bowled.

Mazvishaya did not pick the wrong’un and was trapped lbw, and Makusha missed the leggy.

Kerr completed her five-wicket haul when Nomvelo Sibanda lobbed a catch to her sister Jess Kerr.

Kerr is just the third New Zealand female player to claim an ODI hat trick.

It was another masterclass by a player at the very top of her trade.

Zimbabwe did well to restrict the White Ferns to 38 for none after 10 overs. Chatonzwa helped put some more pressure on when she nicked off Emma McLeod for 16.

Kerr had a life on 36. She should have been stumped when she danced past a deliver from Chatonzwa.

But the keeper, Modester Mupachikwa, fumbled a regulation take behind the sticks.

Izzy Sharp showed some good intent and power. She muscled a delivery through midwicket but then spooned a catch back to the bowler.

Chatonzwa reached high and pulled in a catch, much to her delight.

Kerr brought up her 50 off 78 balls. She had mostly been patient, providing just the odd glimpse of her rare quality.

But having adjusted to the pace of the pitch, she crunched Mazvishaya for a couple of boundaries.

She got her feet going, her timing was back, her confidence grew and the ball was disappearing into gaps.

Green was not content just leaning on her bat, watching. She swivelled into a couple of pull shots, used the reverse sweep to exploit the vacant thirdman boundary and made sure there was fire at both ends.

Too much fire, perhaps. Kerr was out caught in the deep for 80. Precious Marange secured the key wicket.

Green kept the pressure on the accelerator. She teamed up with Brooke Halliday (40) in a damaging stand of 110 from 86 balls.

But that partnership ended when Green was caught ball-watching and Halliday had scampered too far down the wicket to get back to the other end safely.

Green, who was perhaps rattled by the run out, lofted a catch to Beloved Biza next ball and was cut off on 94.

Izzy Gaze blasted three consecutive fours from the final three balls of the innings to steer the White Ferns past 300.

That was way too many for the visitors.

Mupachikwa perished lbw for five in the second over and Zimbabwe should have lost another couple.

Biza and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano both survived edges early.

Neither could really capitalise. Biza prodded a catch to McLeod on 15 and Mugeri-Tiripano gloved an easy catch to Gaze on 22.

Loreen Tshuma got off the mark with a six.

But she watched hopelessly from the other end as Kerr tore through the line-up.

No-one in that Zimbabwe line-up has an answer to her leg spinner or wrong’un or even know what is coming or when.