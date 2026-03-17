South Africa level series, milestone for Kerr

New Zealand's Suzie Bates is bowled during the second T20 match against South Africa in Hamilton today. Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns captain Amelia Kerr brought up a T20 milestone despite a 19-run loss to South Africa in Hamilton.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat at Seddon Park today, with openers Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits putting on 62 runs for the first wicket.

Kerr finally broke the partnership in the sixth over, getting Luus LBW for her 100th T20 international wicket.

She then got Brits for 53, caught by Jess Kerr.

Jess Kerr took two wickets as the visitors reached 177-5 off their 20 overs.

The White Ferns scored quickly to open their chase, but also lost wickets regularly.

New Zealand were 72-4 in the eighth over and, despite the some lower order fight from Izzy Sharp and Jess Kerr, the Kiwis fell short.

South Africa has levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

The third game is in Auckland on Friday.