Green stars as White Ferns win series

White Ferns batter Maddy Green scores another boundary on her way to 141 not out against South Africa in the deciding ODI at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday in the best of three series. New Zealand won the game by 66 runs. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Maddy Green has never been so pleased to see a television replay.

Green’s magnificent 141 not out powered the White Ferns to a 66-run win over South Africa in the one-day series decider at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

The White Ferns recovered from a disastrous start to post 306 for seven from their 50 overs, before dismissing the tourists for 240 in the 47th over.

Green’s third ODI century was nearly over before it began.

She was on 2 when she nudged the ball back to bowler Tumi Sekhukhune, but replays showed the South African had grassed the catch.

The White Ferns were deep in the hole when they lost their first three wickets for just three runs.

‘‘I was probably in a bit earlier than I would like to be,’’ Green dead-panned.

‘‘The South African openers bowled really nicely. The ball was moving around a little bit early and it made it a bit tricky for us.’’

Veteran opener Suzie Bates lasted nine balls before guiding one straight to first slip for a duck, Georgia Plimmer played on from a half-hearted shot for 1, and captain Melie Kerr went first ball when she reached for a wide ball and was caught at point.

It was at least a reminder Kerr, whose otherworldly 179 not out led the White Ferns to a record victory chase in the second ODI, is human.

The rescue job ahead was immense but both Green and batting partner Brooke Halliday tackled it with gusto.

Halliday played the anchor role, moving to her ninth half-century off 96 balls.

She started playing some nice cover drives and sweeps, and had reached 98 when she tried to guide a delivery to third man and edged it to the keeper.

The New Zealand pair had added a marvellous 211 for the fourth wicket, a White Ferns record.

Green was patient at first before growing in confidence.

She was particularly strong playing straight, reached 50 off 69 balls, and hit a boundary to reach the century mark off 103.

Green’s unbeaten 141 came off 128 balls and included 15 boundaries.

She rated it her best ODI innings, particularly as she dealt with some cramp issues and considering her side’s precarious position when she arrived at the crease.

‘‘It was nice to have Brooke at the other end. She’s such a calm head.

‘‘We knew if we just stuck around and tried to absorb a bit of pressure early, if we could get to the 30-over mark with not many wickets down, we could back the power in our lower order.

‘‘To get to 300 from the position we were in early was a really good effort.’’

Green was hopeful Halliday could also have raised the bat for a century.

‘‘I was really gutted for her because I thought she deserved 100.

‘‘She’d grafted away, she was patient. The way she just ground it out and tried to build a partnership for the team — she did an amazing job.’’

South Africa made a positive start to the chase through captain Laura Wolvaardt (69 off 68 balls), Tazmin Brits (25), Annerie Dercksen (49) and Sune Luus (21).

None could kick on, however, and the middle and lowers orders contributed little.

Rosemary Mair led the White Ferns attack with five for 50 from 9.1 overs, supported by Kerr (two for 37), as the home side clinched a 2-1 series win.

The White Ferns now sit atop the ICC Women’s Championship table with 10 points from their six games.

‘‘To get the points on the board for World Cup qualification is super important,’’ Green said.

‘‘South Africa are a quality side. They’ve been in the last three finals of ICC events. So to beat them in two series here at the back end of our summer is really pleasing.

‘‘Hopefully that gives us heaps of confidence going into the T20 World Cup later in the year.’’