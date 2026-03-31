OCA backs T20 private ownership model in principle

Russell Mawhinney

The Otago Cricket Association backs the proposed private-ownership model for the domestic T20 competition.

But chairman Russell Mawhinney told the Otago Daily Times there is still a lot of negotiation ahead before we get a clear view of what shape next season will take.

New Zealand Cricket voted to pursue NZ20 as its preferred option.

If it proceeds, it will usher in a significant change to the New Zealand cricket landscape.

And with that change come a lot of questions.

Some of the questions will go unanswered for now.

‘‘We have discussed it as a board and have kept the districts association chairs apprised as much as we can, given the non-disclosure agreements that are in place,’’ Mawhinney wrote in an email response.

‘‘We do support the NZ20 option being pursued.

‘‘Remember, though, it is an in-principle decision only at this stage. That anticipates that there is likely to be a lot of discussion about the end product because each party — the MAs [major associations], NZC, NZ20 and the ultimate team owners — may have slightly different ideas.’’

Those slightly different ideas Mawhinney alluded to are the cause of some unrest in the cricket community.

Former Black Caps all-rounder Dion Nash resigned from the board of NZC just hours after it announced it would pursue NZ20.

And late last year, former NZC chief executive Scott Weenink announced his resignation, citing differences with key stakeholders over the future direction of the game.

There is a divide in the cricket community.

It appears to be an age-old battle between finances and prioritising the game.

Mawhinney does not see the two ideas as being in conflict.

‘‘It is public knowledge that the Super Smash has no confirmed broadcast arrangement in place for next season,’’ Mawhinney said.

‘‘If private investment brings in money that can be applied towards the community game and to make sure our pathways programmes are strong, why would NZC not consider it?

‘‘It doesn’t have to mean losing control of the game.’’

That said, the OCA had ‘‘questions of intrigue’’.

‘‘Our board met on Wednesday night and talked about a lot of things that we think need to be considered.

‘‘I wouldn’t call them concerns just yet, but they are things we want some comfort around.

‘‘Because this is uncharted territory for cricket in New Zealand, I think, as an MA, we need to get comfortable that it is going to be good for our cricket — that community cricket is going to benefit from it, and our pathway programme continues to bring players through.

‘‘There is a likelihood that some of our players won’t get drafted, so we need a back-up competition — maybe an expanded A competition — for contracted players and other up-and-comers who are not involved in NZ20 for the month when it is on.

‘‘As far as women’s cricket goes, one way or another we don’t want to see the girls playing less cricket.’’

Mawhinney is, at heart, an optimist and he sees great potential in moving to a franchise-based league, which would be sanctioned by NZC under a licence agreement. He is hopeful the opportunity will attract the ‘‘right types’’ of investors who will help foster greater innovation and fan engagement.

It would be helpful if they also dropped some cash on improving the facilities.

‘‘The thought of a strong competition with top players, more fan engagement and six franchises around New Zealand is positive because a concern we had about the Big Bash option was that it would only involve a relatively small group of the best players and would be based in Auckland.’’

‘‘Down south here, I don’t really see that helping fan engagement or community cricket, plus I doubt it would add depth to our playing resources.’’

Mawhinney said there had been no decisions made about where the franchises would be based. But Queenstown has featured strongly in dispatches and shapes as an appealing venue.

‘‘I think it is going to be really important to mobilise people throughout the whole region to come together and make sure there is going to be one here.

‘‘There has been talk about Queenstown as a possible venue. If a franchise is going to end up in Queenstown, that would be a fantastic opportunity, not just for Queenstown but for the whole region. We’ve seen what can happen here with the New Zealand Golf Open.’’

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz