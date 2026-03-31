Trio of quicks included in NZ squad

Dean Foxcroft

Fast bowling trio Matt Fisher, Will O’Rourke and Blair Tickner have been named in a 15-strong squad for a white-ball series in Bangladesh later this month.

They have all been sidelined with niggles.

O’Rourke (back) comes back into the national side for the three ODIs, Fisher (shin) returns for the T20Is and Tickner (ankle) has been named in both squads.

Off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has earned his recall to the white-ball side since his most recent T20I cap in April 2024.

Foxcroft played a pivotal role for Central Districts in the Ford Trophy final qualification and finished as the competition’s fourth-highest run scorer.

Test captain Tom Latham will lead the side while regular white-ball captain Mitch Santner is unavailable due to his IPL commitments.

Muhammad Abbas (ODI), Adithya Ashok (ODI), Kristian Clarke (ODI and T20) and Ben Sears (ODI and T20I) will join the Black Caps squad fresh off the New Zealand A one-day series in Sri Lanka.

Kristian Clarke and Jayden Lennox are in line to get their second taste of ODI cricket after the historic away series win against India in January.

Clarke and Lennox both enjoyed success with the ball in India, the former taking seven wickets in three matches (notably, Virat Kohli twice, Shreyas Iyer twice, and Rohit Sharma once) and the latter returning an impressive economy rate of just 4.20 in his 20 overs in the series.

Black Caps coach Rob Walter will be joined by Wellington Blaze coach Jonny Bassett-Graham, Canterbury men’s assistant coach Brendon Donkers, and Otago Volts coach Josh Tasman-Jones for the tour.

New Zealand A will tour Sri Lanka later this month.

The tour comprises three one-day matches and two four-day matches.

Eight Black Caps feature in the one-day squad: Abbas, Ashok, Clarke, Mitch Hay, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Ben Sears and Tim Robinson.

Otago’ Max Chu has also been named in both the one-dayers and the first-class squads, while Volts seamer Jarrod McKay has also made the squad for the red-ball games.