Volts pipped for Plunket Shield glory

Volts captain Luke Georgeson. File photo

One more batting point is all it would have taken for Otago to lift the Plunket Shield. Just one more.

And a quick review of the season reveals some very close calls with said batting point.

But Volts coach Josh Tasman-Jones was philosophical about his side's brush with glory.

They won their last three games to make a bold bid for the title.

But they finished level with Canterbury on 99 points at the top of the standings.

Both sides had four wins apiece, but Canterbury had a superior net runs per wicket, which was the next tiebreaker.

They claimed the crown.

The Volts' long wait goes on. They last won the competition in 1987-88.

"What more can you do?" Tasman-Jones said.

"There were a couple of games where we fell short [of a batting point] by a few runs. But you can’t get too caught up in that."

What you can get caught up in is the way Otago finished the season.

They won three consecutive first-class games for the first time since 2012-13.

"Regardless of the results, you can see by the way the boys have played their cricket that they are very proud to play for Otago.

"I think we’ve got a beautiful foundation to work from going forward."

Today’s effort was another top run chase.

Captain Luke Georgeson struck an unbeaten 103 to guide his side to a four-wicket win.

The Volts were set 345 to win and resumed on 106 for three.

Tom Jones added 11 runs to his overnight total before he was dismissed for 35. Nathan Smith got a delivery past his defence. No shame in that. The ball nipped back and perhaps kept a touch low.

The first couple of hours were otherwise pretty frustrating for the visitors.

Otago got their edges into the gaps rather than the hands of slip fielders. They middled a few as well.

Jamal Todd went hard at the ball when he got the opportunity.

He swung a short ball from Muhammad Abbas over the rope for six and crunched a delivery from seasoned wrist spinner Peter Younghusband through the covers for a boundary.

Georgeson climbed into a couple of half-trackers from Abbas as well.

The streaky shots from earlier in the morning had been replaced by some more meaty hitting.

Todd danced down the wicket and lofted Younghusband for a towering six to move into the 90s.

He thumped the ball down the ground to close the gap on his maiden century.

The next act was a shocker, though. He leaned back into a cut shot and lobbed a catch to Nick Kelly just before the lunch break.

The slow walk back to the sheds would have been painful.

Still, his 98 was a career high and he had combined in a 111-run stand with Georgeson.

Otago resumed after the break needing 111 to win.

Max Chu joined Georgeson at the wicket.

The approach after lunch was vastly different from the 30 minutes before the break.

It was more careful and considered. They picked off the odd bad delivery and inched their way closer.

They sped up towards the end of the session. Georgeson put his foot down as he closed in on a century.

He bought up the milestone with a tip and run. Chu raised a half-century with a six on to the embankment shortly after.

But he tried to repeat the dose and got out with victory in sight.

In the other games, Auckland held on for a draw against Canterbury at Eden Park Outer Oval, while Central Districts edged Northern Districts by 25 runs in Hamilton.