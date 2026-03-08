Heavy rain down south, sweltering in Canterbury

Downpours are set to strike the lower South Island, with Fiordland and Southland under heavy rain watches.

MetService warned that the rainfall could approach warning criteria and there was a moderate chance of Southland's watch being upgraded to a warning.

The watches are in place from 9am today, with Fiordland about and north of Dusky Sound's watch ending at 9pm.

Southland is under a heavy rain watch until 7pm.

Much of the South Island's east coast, however, is set for a scorching Sunday, with temperatures almost reaching 30°C.

MetService said northwesterly winds and sunny conditions ahead of a cold front were driving the hot temperatures.

It said Blenheim was expected to reach 29°C, while Christchurch was forecast to hit 28°C, Timaru 25°C and Ashburton 27°C.

Further south, Dunedin was set to reach a high of just 19°C.

A cold front will see temperatures along the east coast dip on Monday.