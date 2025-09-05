Heart attack survivors launch charity golf tournament

Warren Leslie on his way to Christchurch Hospital in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Two Timaru friends who survived heart attacks within months of each other are launching a charity golf tournament to raise awareness and funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Golfing buddies Warren Leslie and Garry Wallace were both airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by the rescue helicopter after suffering heart attacks.

Now they want to give back to the rescue helicopter service which they say is a lifeline for the Timaru and wider South Canterbury community. From January to July 2025, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out for 54 missions across South Canterbury.

The two men say that while no-one wants a ride in the back of the rescue helicopter, unfortunately, for some, that’s where they end up, and when you need it, you’re so glad it’s there.

The pair are organising the inaugural Pleasant Point Charity Golf Tournament and hoping to raise $20,000 for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, which supports the rescue helicopter service.

The tournament, being held on October 10, will have an Ambrose format with space for 25 teams.

Garry Wallace gets loaded into the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on the Pleasant Point Golf Course after having a heart attack on the fourth hole.

Mr Leslie said it would be an inclusive tournament.

"You dont have to be the best golfer; this is an inclusive tournament that caters for teams of mixed abilities. For those who don’t want to play golf, come down to the clubhouse anyway and enjoy some hospitality and what should be a great day out."

Mr Wallace’s team is aiming to finish off the game of golf they started on March 29 this year, which came to an abrupt end when he had a heart attack on the fourth hole.

"I had only played three holes when all hell broke loose. By the time one of the guys was asking me what was wrong the others were on the phone to the ambulance.

"The next minute there was the big red and yellow butterfly coming out of the sky to get me to Christchurch Hospital."

The rescue helicopter landed at the Pleasant Point golf course, just by the club house.

"They were such a wonderful crew, they really looked after me and helped take my mind off what was going on."

Landing on a golf course is by no means unusual for the rescue helicopter.

Mr Leslie’s heart attack came on a little more slowly. It was October 2024, and he was feeling unwell, so went to the doctor who took some blood tests. Just over an hour later the doctor’s office was on the phone to Warren telling him he was having a heart attack and he had to ring 111 immediately.

"The ambulance came and then, within a few hours of that doctor’s visit, I was in the rescue helicopter on my way to Christchurch. It was certainly not what I expected when I went to the doctor that morning but the service from the rescue helicopter and the crew was amazing."

Both men had stents inserted to increase blood flow to the heart and have both enjoyed a positive recovery, Mr Wallace’s cardiologist telling him recently that she did not want to see him again.

Mr Leslie said his top tip for keeping healthy was being active, which was a great excuse to never stop playing golf.

The Pleasant Point Charity Golf Tournament will include an auction, some raffles and a couple of mystery things well be kept secret until the day, Mr Leslie said.

"If any local businesses are interested in sponsoring the event or have items they could donate for the auction, we’d love to hear from them.

"You don’t have to look far in South Canterbury to find someone who has been impacted by the incredible work of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. This is one way we can give back to the life-saving rescue helicopter crew, who are there for our community 24/7."

You can register your team for the Pleasant Point Charity Golf Tournament at www.airrescue.co.nz/ppgolf. To discuss sponsorship or donation of auction items, please contact Warren at warren.golfstop@gmail.com.

THE TRUST

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust has funded the life-saving rescue helicopters in Canterbury and the West Coast since 1989.

Working alongside service provider GCH Aviation, the trust is tasked with raising $7 million each year to support the operation of the service, which is not fully government funded.

The trust’s funding also supports the provision of life-saving equipment and additional crew training, all of which improve patient care and outcomes.

In Canterbury, the statistics for the type of mission the rescue helicopters attend are: Accident 46%; Medical 28%; Patient Transfer 18%; Search and Rescue 6%; Undisclosed 2%.