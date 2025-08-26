Helicopter-mad Harry goes back to base

Harry was very excited to visit the rescue helicopter base at Christchurch Airport last week. Photo: Supplied

Young Canterbury aviation fan Harry Connolly has had a day to remember.

Harry visited the Westpac rescue helicopter base at Christchurch Airport last week, where he got to take a look inside the choppers and chat to the pilots and crew.

He was invited to the base after staff members learned of his fundraising efforts.

The 5-year-old from Akaroa is taking part in the Back to Base fitness challenge during August to raise money for Westpac rescue helicopters.

Harry had plenty of questions for the pilots, such as how fast can the H145 helicopter go (about 200km/h) and how far can it travel (about two and a half hours).

Harry’s challenge started with a walk up to the top of the Clarence Valley Rd, Hanmer Springs. Photo: Supplied

He was also given a pin, cap and badge, which he earned after so far raising $1420 (as of August 26).

Harry's mum Mikayla said they are now aiming to reach their fundraising goal of $1500.

Harry is completing the challenge by biking the length of Okains Bay beach and going for bush walks in Hanmer Springs.

His dream job is to be a pilot or an air traffic controller.

To donate to Harry’s Back to Base challenge, go to: www.backtobase.co.nz/harry-connolly

To learn more about the challenge, visit: www.backtobase.co.nz

