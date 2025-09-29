Canterbury SPCA centre to close

The SPCA ‘will continue’ to support adoption. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

After rehoming almost 1000 pets, the SPCA Ashburton Centre on Seafield Rd will close on October 31.

It will result in the loss of 2.2 full-time equivalent positions from the centre.

However, a new position is also being created as the nationwide charity moves to a community-focused model of delivering animal welfare services in the area.

In a statement last week, general manager animal services Corey Regnerus-Kell said the decision would ensure the charitable organisation could continue to provide ‘‘the best possible care to animals in the Ashburton area for the foreseeable future’’.

‘‘SPCA is focused on animal welfare, which is more than a building. By reallocating resources, we can deliver more targeted, flexible support to animals in need beyond traditional methods with high overheads retaining a fully operational shelter.’’

SPCA had seen good results from this approach in other parts of the country.

“In Westport, moving away from a physical centre allowed us to increase desexing, outreach, and community engagement, helping more animals,” Regnerus-Kell said.

“We expect similar positive outcomes in Ashburton.”

Speaking to The Ashburton Courier this week, Regnerus-Kell said the Ashburton centre had rehomed 954 cats and kittens since its establishment at its current site in 2020.

‘‘We will continue to support adoptions into the local community via our Christchurch and Timaru Centres, and are exploring pop-up adoption events in the future,’’ he said.

The centre had operated with 2.2 full-time equivalents when in full operation.

However, one of these positions was vacant, and the other full-time staff member had been promoted to animal care lead at the SPCA Christchurch Centre.

‘‘Our remaining part-time staff member chose to not apply for other roles available and has resigned.’’

SPCA would appoint a dedicated community support officer (CSO) based locally, by November 1.

The CSO would provide foster support, animal transfers to Timaru and Christchurch centres, and community education.

The SPCA in Mid Canterbury would provide:

* ongoing care for sick, injured, abused, and vulnerable animals through SPCA’s longterm partners at Vetlife.

* continuation of inspectorate services to respond to urgent animal welfare concerns in the region.

* increased investment in desexing programmes, preventing unwanted litters and supporting long-term animal welfare.