Proposed Canterbury landfill on hold

A drone image showing protestors on the Waimakariri District Council lawn in Rangiora last year. Photo: LDR / Supplied by Mike McCaleb

An application for a proposed managed fill landfill in Canterbury is on hold.

Environment Canterbury has confirmed an application for resource consents to establish and operate a quarry and landfill operation at White Rock has been suspended until August 15 at the request of the applicant, Protranz International Ltd.

Christchurch-based Protranz applied to ECan and the Waimakariri District Council for the consents last year. It is seeking to restore the Whiterock Quarry, at 150 and 174 Quarry Road, North Loburn, to near its previous landform, by filling it with managed fill, building and demolition waste and contaminated soil material, including asbestos.

The company bought the quarry in 2022 with plans to fill it with soils and inert construction rubble removed from building and land development sites in Christchurch and North Canterbury, which are sent to Kate Valley Landfill.

Protranz founder Gerard Daldry said the company commissioned a wide range of testing including site investigations, technical assessments and design to support the resource consent applications.

But the proposal has faced strong opposition, with 510 of the 573 submissions opposed to the managed fill landfill, including the Rangiora Ashley Community Board.

More than 100 people marched from Southbrook in Rangiora to the Waimakariri District Council lawn in High Street in September last year to express their opposition.

Local residents have expressed concern about potential environmental damage to the Karetu River, which feeds into the Okuku River, and then the Ashley / Rakahuri River.

ECan said a revised timetable and hearing date will be issued after the suspension ceases.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.