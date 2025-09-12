'Great news': Neighbours claim win in battle to reduce festival hours

Photo: Supplied

Residents of Christchurch's Bottle Lake are claiming a win after organisers of a New Year's music festival are understood to have reduced the finishing time and noise levels.

Angry residents started an online petition two weeks ago opposing the three-day Rolling Meadows festival, which is set to be held at a 62ha site off Lower Styx Rd from December 29-31.

The petition, called 'Stop Rolling Meadows Music Concert at 240 Lower Styx Road', had gained almost 200 signatures as of Friday afternoon.

The petition states: "We believe this is not the appropriate location for a Music Festival. This will cause considerable disruption to the local residents and local communities."

Resident and petition co-organiser, Betty Chapman, said she has been told the festival's hours have been reduced.

"That's great news, they've finally listened to us."

Rolling Meadows was initially set to run over three stages from noon to midnight on the first day, until 3am on the second day, and 4am on New Year's Eve.

Chapman said their main concern was around the late finishing time and noise levels.

Rolling Meadows organiser, Sub180, applied to Christchurch City Council for resource consent earlier this year.

The event is set to attract up to 10,000 people, with 5000 expected to camp on-site.

A revised proposal received by city council indicated they have reduced the noise level and concert hours.

Extra structures had also been added to reduce the noise, including an 8m acoustic fence.

Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan said she has engaged with residents and city council staff throughout the process.

"Organisers have already made changes, like shortening hours and adding mitigation measures, but many locals are still worried about the impact," Donovan said.

Rolling Meadows' tickets went on sale last week and work has already gone ahead to prepare the 62ha site, despite the festival not yet having resource consent.

In a post to social media, festival organisers said they are confident the consent will be issued. However, if it was not, the festival would still go ahead in Waipara, where it was previously held, and refunds would be available to ticketholders who chose not to attend.

Donna Mitchell and Betty Chapman. Photo: Supplied

City council staff recently sought further information to assess the effects of the festival and understand how they would be mitigated.

A city council staff 'request for further information' from the organisers stated the main concerns were around the likely noise level at homes and the nearby Spencer Park campground, and the traffic management plan.

Organisers estimated about 4000 vehicles a day would use the only public access point to the festival's car park on Lower Styx Rd.

About 1333 vehicles an hour were expected at its peak.

The city council also sought more information about the scale of the planned fireworks display. Organisers plan to hold a 90-second pyrotechnics display at midnight to bring in the New Year.

The city council acknowledged concerns had been raised by a number of residents and landowners in the surrounding area.

It said the applicant had not secured written approval from neighbours and wanted the consent to be non-notified.

The petition stated: "If this resource consent is 'not notified' this may set a precedent with less red tape for any future events."

Petition organisers were also concerned the festival would set a precedent for other concerts in the area.

The petition stated: "Would Sub180, a company that's known for their music festivals, be willing to let the land sit unused for the majority of the year without trying to seek further applications?"

City council staff said they are now satisfied they have sufficient information to process the application.

An update on the Rolling Meadow's resource consent is expected soon. Sub180 declined to comment on questions from The Star.