Community riled up over three-day music festival and its 2am finish

Bottle Lake resident Betty Chapman with her petition. Photo: Supplied

Residents in Christchurch's Bottle Lake are rallying to stop a New Year's music festival running until 2am over several nights in their quiet neighbourhood.

The angry residents launched a petition on Friday, calling on organisers of the three-day Rolling Meadows festival on Lower Styx Rd to reduce its hours.

Betty Chapman said they are not against concerts if they're held during normal hours.

Rolling Meadows will be held between noon and 2am from Monday, December 29, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026.

"We're concerned at the festival going on all day until 2am or later. We're going to hear that booming base all night."

Rolling Meadows is a multi-genre lineup with more than 80 local and international acts across four stages.

The event has previously attracted up to 7000 people when it was held over two days, December 30-31, at Waipara, North Canterbury, during the past four years.

However, this year organisers plan to relocate to a 62ha site at 240 Lower Styx Rd and expand the festival to three days.

Chapman said of the about 30 affected properties, a solid core of eight neighbours had concerns.

She said, depending on which way the wind blew, the loud music could affect residents in Prestons and Burwood.

She says the only consultation was when one of the festival organisers came around to talk to her husband Barry while she was away.

Photo: Facebook

Chapman called the organisers back to ask why the festival needed to run until 2am.

She said she was told that no one else had complained and they were the only ones.

"I thought what the. It's the first time I've ever hung up on someone in more than 10 years."

She said some of her neighbours go away at Christmas so won't oppose it.

"But they are worried about their properties."

Concert organisers have offered to pay for alternative accommodation for residents during the festival, and plan to hire people to patrol the streets, deal with rubbish and keep their homes safe.

"We don't want to be away from our homes. Our properties won't be safe, we won't be safe."

She said they have met with Coastal Ward city councillor Celeste Donovan.

"About 30 people bowled up, and none of us were happy about the situation."

Chapman said the group is also concerned about the traffic the festival would generate.

"We're going to have up to 10,000 people in the area on a very narrow two-lane road."

She said it could get a lot worse with the annual New Year's Day gala at nearby Spencerville.

"How are we going to cope with all that bumper-to-bumper traffic?"

Chapman and her husband moved to the property 14 years ago.

"We would never have bought there if we knew something like this could happen."

She said many of the residents were retired and came to the area for the peaceful lifestyle.

"We're not happy."

Work has started to prepare the festival site, despite resource consent not yet being granted.

City council head of planning and consents Mark Stevenson said the council is reviewing a revised proposal for the festival.

He said it's awaiting further information from the applicant to continue processing the application.

The festival lineup is expected to be announced on Monday.

Rolling Meadows organisers could not be reached for comment.