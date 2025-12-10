Council staffer spotted parking in disabled spot

Inquiries are under way to determine if a Selwyn District Council staff member who parked in a disabled car park will be fined $750.​

The vehicle was photographed by a member of the public in the disabled spot at Darfield Pool last week.

The council became aware of it when the photo was posted on the Darfield community Facebook page.

The council staff member commented on the post: “Apologies, just a quick in and out checking the pool water quality.”

Council acting development and growth executive director Emma Larsen would not say if the driver would be fined due to privacy reasons when asked by Selwyn Times.

“This case has been passed to our compliance team and is being treated the same as any other report of a parking infringement,” Larsen said.

The penalty for parking in a disabled car park is $750.

Larsen said council records show no other council-owned vehicles receiving parking infringements.

“However, as a council we are clear with our staff that we expect them to maintain the highest standards, especially when driving council vehicles.”

From November 1, 2024, to October 31 this year, the council issued 2806 infringement notices amounting to $392,739. Of those, 42 were for parking in a disabled spot ($31,500).

Meanwhile, the council may consider taking a more pragmatic approach to parking fines.

Said Mayor Lydia Gliddon last month: “I do believe a more pragmatic approach should guide how parking tickets are issued, particularly for things like cars parked on verges.

“Parking is challenging in some areas, especially where roads are narrow or there’s limited designated parking.

“I do see the need for a parking bylaw, as it provides clear guidance where it’s genuinely required.

“But in many day-to-day situations, if a bit of commonsense and discretion were to be applied, there might not be major issues.”

Larsen encouraged people to report instances of parking illegally or unsafely using Snap Send Solve or by calling 0800 SELWYN (735 996).