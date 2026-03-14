Aussie school suspends NZ teacher over sex talks

Teacher Jason Morgan has been suspended from his job at Chanel College Queensland, after being censured by New Zealand's Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal. Photo: Google Maps

A teacher censured for asking students inappropriate questions, including "How long would you wait to have sex with a dead girl?", has now been suspended from his teaching role in Australia.

Teacher Jason Morgan made multiple sexual comments to students while working as a boarding house assistant at a New Zealand school in 2023.

The Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal was only able to censure him, because he had moved overseas and was teaching at Chanel College in Queensland, Australia.

The tribunal decision said the Queensland College of Teachers (QCT) was aware of Morgan’s teaching background.

A former student of Morgan’s at the time of the incidents told NZME he was shocked to hear Morgan was still teaching in Australia.

"For him to be teaching again is completely unacceptable for a man who has made sexual jokes.

"I highly recommend Chanel College do change their mind as he should be terminated from teaching and any job that involves kids."

The former student alleged that more comments were made, beyond what was mentioned in the tribunal’s decision, which made students at the time uncomfortable.

However, a Catholic Education – Diocese of Rockhampton spokesperson, who oversees the Queensland school at which Morgan was teaching, has now told NZME that he has been suspended.

"The college has recently become aware of concerns relating to one of our teachers while in a previous role at a school overseas," the spokesperson said.

"The staff member has been suspended from all duties while the matter is being investigated."

They said the college had notified the relevant authorities.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."

A spokesperson for QCT said it could not comment on any individual’s teacher registration or matters of professional conduct.

At the time of the misconduct, Morgan was a teacher and boarding house assistant at a school that cannot be identified.

During Term 1 and 2, Morgan made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature while in his capacity as house assistant, specifically at the end of the day when they shared a "thought of the day".

The "thought of the day" was a way to wind down students before bed.

The students said comments made by Morgan during these discussions included, "Would you have regular sex with a seven out of 10 or have a one-night stand with a nine out of 10?" and, "Would you sleep with an absolute 10 out of 10 if she was crazy as?"

The decision states he also asked, "How long would you wait to have sex with a dead girl?"

Morgan also engaged in banter and jokes with a student over several days, while other students were present.

During this exchange, Morgan told the student that he would "come on your mum’s back", the decision stated.

After Morgan made the comment, he apologised to the student.

Later that month, Morgan made inappropriate comments in front of several students when speaking about hunting. He reportedly said, "Be careful you ... boys don’t f*** [goats]".

Morgan voluntarily resigned after the complaint. He has been approached for comment.

- Brianna McIlraith, Open Justice reporter