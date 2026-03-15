Spectacular aurora captured over Lake Ruataniwha

Twizel photographer Jeff Ng took took the photo at Lake Ruataniwha. Photo: Jeff Ng

Twizel astrophotography enthusiast Jeff Ng says the region has seen a few auroras lately, after he captured a magnificent view on Saturday night.

The Airbnb owner with a passion for photography took the colourful photo at Lake Ruataniwha about 10.30pm.

"It wasn't busy," he said. "I was all alone in the dark, pretty much."

Ng said auroras had happened "quite often lately" in the area, but some monitoring was still require to take a good shot.

"It all depends on the sun. It's like rain, you know, you don't just stand there and wait for the rain.

"If it comes, it comes... so it's similar with aurora."

Ng had practised as a photographer for almost six years now.

"It's a bit of a research, you know, kind of like when is the hot spot for the sun."

Keeping track of potential auroras had become easier through online resources like Glendale App and local Facebook groups.

A former Wellingtonian, Ng was drawn to Twizel because of his hobby, moving there last June.

Twizel is located within the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, one of two reserves in the country, with the other being in Wairarapa.

The reserve spans 4367 square kilometres, with other parts of the South Island certified as dark sky sanctuaries, including the more recent Tāhuna Glenorchy Sanctuary.

Now that Ng had settled in his new home, he said his goal was to visit the South Island's "top spots" for more aurora shots.

"What I intend to do is have more time to travel the south, get a campervan or something, and then just travel Catlins or West Coast."