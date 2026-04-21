Man arrested over 855 litre Southland petrol theft

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Invercargill police have arrested a local man after 855 litres of petrol was stolen from a contractor’s yard over the last month.

"Police have been investigating the rising reports of fuel thefts, and this quick arrest should be a warning to anyone that commits this type of offending: we’ll hold you to account," acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said.

The yard was a target four times between 28 March and 5 April.

The first theft involved the use of a stolen motor vehicle where 400L was loaded into jerry cans.

"Today, when police executed a search warrant at the offender’s address, they recovered 11 20L jerry cans used in the thefts.

"We’re happy to have nabbed this suspect quickly and been able to recover some of the stolen fuel."

A 32-year-old man appeared in the Invercargill District Court today charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, theft over $1000, two counts of theft between $500-$1000, theft under $500 and failure to carry out obligations in relation to computer search.

"This follows the arrest of two men, two weeks ago, relating to a number of fuel thefts and I want to reassure the community that we are committed to disrupting this type of crime and holding offenders to account," Det Snr Sgt MacKenzie said.

Police reminded individuals and businesses that have fuel on their properties to make sure they were secured.