Southland teens busted with hundreds of litres of stolen fuel: police

Thieves have stolen 1000 litres of diesel from a Southland truck yard. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hundreds of litres of stolen fuel have been recovered by police who swooped on an Invercargill address and arrested two teenagers.

A string of rural thefts happened overnight on Tuesday, with significant quantities of fuel among the items taken, Invercargill area prevention manager acting Inspector Mel Robertson,

“Six vehicles were stolen, along with hundreds of litres diesel and petrol, but police have been able to recover five of the vehicles thanks to GPS tracking.

“Our enquiries are still ongoing, and we can’t rule out further arrests, but I want to acknowledge the swift response from frontline staff and detectives that led to yesterday’s arrest.

“We won’t tolerate this offending here. It’s senseless stuff and causes significant distress and upheaval to the lives of hard-working people.

“Anyone who is thinking of stealing fuel or vehicles should take this as a warning - we will act immediately and use our resources to find and prosecute anyone involved.”

The youth was arrested after a search warrant was executed at an Invercargill property.

He has been charged with burglary relating to the theft of fuel from a tractor and further charges are being considered.

He is due to appear in the Invercargill Youth Court later this month.

An 18-year-old at the property was also arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods.

He is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on 14 April.

Nine 20 litre cans containing different fuels have been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.

- Allied Media