Central Otago arrests after alleged pounamu ring cracked

The size of the pounamu taken amounted to "large-scale theft", Inspector Jacqui Corner said. Photo: NZ Police

Three people have been arrested in Central Otago and the West Coast after the recovery of about a tonne of stolen pounamu, police say.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said in a statement detectives from Tasman and Central Otago carried out search warrants yesterday.

'Operation Taniwha' targeted several properties in Central Otago and South Westland to crack an alleged pounamu ring.

Two people from Tarras - a 50-year-old man and a woman, 42, - and a 62-year-old woman from Jackson Bay would be charged with theft.

“The operation follows reports of commercial sales of illegally sourced pounamu from the area and an ongoing investigation to track those responsible," Insp Corner said.

Public fossicking for the precious stone is only allowed on West Coast beaches and the size is limited to what a person can carry in one hand. Photo: NZ Police

During searches, police recovered 1000kg of the precious stone.

"This is a fantastic result but also frustrating, as it involves a taonga allegedly stolen for profit by individuals who, we believe, had no right to claim it," Insp Corner said.

Pounamu is the property of Ngāi Tahu, the principal Māori iwi in the South Island, by virtue of the Pounamu (Ngāi Tahu) Vesting Act 1997.

Public fossicking for pounamu was only allowed on West Coast beaches, and the size of pounamu allowed to be taken is limited to something a person can carry in one hand.

Rivers are able to be fossicked by Ngāi Tahu whānau members, but only with a collection permit granted by the kaitiaki (guardian) rūnanga.

The pounamu, of various sizes, has been recovered by police as evidence. Photo: NZ Police

Insp Corner said police had been working closely with Poutini Ngāi Tahu, and Iwi chairs welcomed the continued support and ongoing investigations.

“The public are allowed to fossick for pounamu in approved areas, but this quantity can only be described as commercial.

"Education and knowledge is important. We work with Poutini Ngāi Tahu to help people understand what is permissible.

"But when it comes to what we've found here, it's very different to someone fossicking freely on a beach.

"This is large-scale theft."

The pounamu, of various sizes, had been recovered by police as evidence.

The trio arrested yesterday were due to appear in the Greymouth District court on April 29.

Police said they were limited in what further comment they could make, as the case is before the courts.

- Allied Media