Serious crash closes Southland highway

Image: NZTA Waka Kotahi

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed the state highway north of Invercargill this morning.

"Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries. The road is closed while emergency services are in attendance," police said in a statement.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 1 between Woodlands and Dacre at around 8.10am.

State Highway 1, Edendale Woodlands Highway, is closed following a serious crash in Dacre this morning.

The road was closed while emergency services are in attendance.

A detour is available: northbound traffic can turn left onto Grove Bush-Woodlands Road, right onto SH98/Lorne-Dacre Road and then left back onto SH1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway.

The reverse applies for southbound traffic.