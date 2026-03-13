Tomahawk-wielding robber faces music for Noel Leeming raid

Bruce Tautari was jailed for his role in an aggravated robbery at Noel Leeming Waipapa. Photo / Police

A man who robbed a tech store with a tomahawk and evaded police is facing the reality of what the judge described as “big boys’ stuff now” after being sent to prison.

This week, Bruce Tautari, 22, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court for sentencing for his role in an aggravated robbery at the Noel Leeming store in Waipapa.

The court heard that around 1pm on August 4, 2024, Tautari and three associates arrived at the busy store in a black Mazda.

Wearing masks, hoodies, gloves and caps, Tautari and two others ran inside.

Tautari carried a tomahawk while one of his co-offenders was allegedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun.

The trio yelled at staff and customers to get on the ground and moved behind the counter.

A shot was fired into the air while Tautari smashed glass cabinets.

More than $12,000 of product, including 38 cellphones, and cash were taken from the store in the heist, and a staff member was also allegedly assaulted.

The group fled, sparking a police manhunt.

Tautari and two of his co-offenders were arrested more than two weeks later, on August 21.

Tautari was remanded into custody before being granted electronically monitored bail a year later, in September 2025.

But when police arrived at his address for a bail check in December 2025, he fled, triggering another manhunt. He was caught in late January.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brandt Shortland reflected on an earlier court hearing with Tautari at the end of last year.

“I can appreciate when we came originally to sentence, you would’ve got the wiri wiris [shakes],” the judge said.

“You were told to make sure you’re prepared, and you probably responded with your wae waes [legs]. But here we are – this is big boys’ stuff now, serious stuff.”

Tautari’s associates remain at various stages of the court, which Judge Shortland remarked, “Those other fullas will face their own music.”

Defence lawyer Chris Muston said the reality of the situation had finally hit his client.

“He’s not a very happy chap today … he’s selfishly tried to dodge the bullet but, nevertheless, here he is,” Muston said.

Judge Shortland said the robbery created a frightening situation that could easily have ended in tragedy.

“In New Zealand history, some people have died as a result of things that were planned like this.”

Tautari told pre-sentence report writers he acted because he was bored, angry and “sick of being pōhara [poor]”.

“You said you needed money for food and drugs and you were upfront about that,” the judge said.

“Since then, you’ve had time to think about things and you’ve realised – not a good choice.”

He noted Tautari was 21 at the time, “but not 21 in the head”.

“All I say to you now, Mr Tautari, is I really hope for you, your whānau, your aunties, your nans, that you absolutely learn from this.”

Tautari was sentenced to three years and one month in prison and will go before the Parole Board for release.