Broadcaster Duncan Garner charged with driving while suspended

Duncan Garner. File photo: NZ Herald

Broadcaster Duncan Garner has been charged with driving a car while his licence was suspended.

Garner, who hosts the Editor in Chief podcast, was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

A registrar told RNZ the 52-year-old's appearance had been adjourned to 14 April for disclosure and plea.

RNZ has approached Garner and his lawyer for comment.

The registrar said no suppression orders had been requested.

Court documents seen by RNZ allege Garner drove a car in Auckland on 10 March while his licence was suspended.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment and a $4500 fine.