Police staffer claimed nearly $30K overtime they didn't work

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A police staffer claimed nearly $30,000 for overtime hours they did not work, the police watchdog has revealed.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of the investigation into the staffer on Tuesday.

The IPCA said it oversaw the police investigation into an allegation that an authorised officer had "submitted timesheets for extra hours and shifts they had not worked".

"The sergeant in charge of checking the timesheets was unaware the dates had not been worked, until they became suspicious of the volume of overtime claimed.

"Police investigated and found sufficient evidence that the authorised officer had not worked the hours claimed in approximately 40 submitted timesheets."

The staffer was prosecuted for obtaining by deception and was awaiting sentence.

"They resigned before police commenced an employment process.

"Police also investigated the process for approving timesheets and identified general process issues with how timesheets were reviewed and approved. Police have made several adjustments to procedures and staffing levels to reduce the risk of this happening again."

The IPCA said it was "satisfied with the thorough police investigations" and agreed with the outcomes.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj said in a statement police's investigation commenced in 2025 after a sergeant who was in charge of checking timesheets became suspicious of the volume of overtime claimed.

"The investigation found sufficient evidence that the authorised officer had not worked the hours claimed in approximately 40 submitted timesheets. In total this amounted to around $29,000."

The staffer, who was charged with obtains by deception, is currently awaiting sentence after being convicted.

"The behaviour is totally unacceptable. The man resigned from police before an employment process commenced."

Police had made several adjustments to procedures and staffing levels to reduce the risk of this occurring again, Srhoj said.