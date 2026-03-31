Cabinet reshuffle expected this week

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday.

He needs to reallocate the portfolios held by Judith Collins, who was set to become president of the Law Commission in the middle of the year.

Collins was minister of Defence, the Public Service, the spy agencies, digitising government, and space - as well as the Attorney-General, the government's top lawyer.

Shane Reti is also retiring from politics at the election, and Luxon may want to give the Universities, Science and Technology, Pacific Peoples and Statistics portfolios to someone else.

Cabinet currently has 20 ministers, there are eight ministers outside Cabinet, and two Parliamentary undersecretaries.