Obituary: Roger Fowler, activist

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Veteran Auckland activist Roger Fowler never stopped working for his community or his causes. The longtime Mangere East resident had managed the Community Learning Centre and served with a range of community organisations, earning him a Queen’s Service Medal for community service in 1999. A former bus driver and Engineers Union delegate, Fowler was active on public transport issues and also led a campaign in 2010 to keep the local post shop open. A founding member of the Palestine Human Rights Campaign, he was active for that cause until almost literally the day he died — he was founder and co-ordinator of Kia Ora Gaza which delivered humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Fowler was also a well-known musician and a regular in performer in amateur theatre. He died on February 21, aged 77. — Agencies/Allied Media