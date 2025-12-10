Christchurch child sex offender jailed for more than five years

A convicted Christchurch sex offender has been jailed for distributing and possessing images depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of babies and children.

The New Zealand Herald reported Alexandre Harpur, 55, pleaded guilty to 19 charges related to objectionable images after his home was raided.

More than 500 files depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children were found at the former army sergeant's possession.

Harpur was sentenced to five years and two months in prison at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The Department of Internal Affairs told the Herald Harpur had previously been convicted on similar charges, including the rape of a 4-year-old girl in 2005.

DIA investigators found 18 files on Harpur’s phone that involved child abuse or exploitation material, depicting the sexual abuse of infant children under the age of 2, the Herald reported.

The DIA started looking into Harpur in January after he began communicating online with a covert investigator.

"In various messages, he indicated he had a sexual interest in children, bestiality and incest,” the DIA told the Herald.

"Harpur subsequently distributed multiple objectionable publications to the COI.

"A search warrant was executed at his home in May of this year, where investigators located and seized multiple devices.

"Forensic analysis of the devices identified objectionable publications and records of disturbing and highly sexualised online chat conversations with other users.

"The offender was found in possession of 514 files depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

"He knowingly distributed 172 of these to other offenders on several different online platforms. He also made five objectionable publications depicting adult bestiality."

-Allied Media