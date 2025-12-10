'An environmental hazard': Park users say plastic plant guards contaminating waterways

From left - Jo Greig, Barbara Taylor, Honey Anderson, Heather Gordon with Rura among the plastic plant guards on the banks of Mill Creek in Argyle Park. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

The use of plastic guards to protect plants along the bank of an Ashburton creek has raised concerns with residents.

Jo Greig, who regularly walks her dog along Mill Creek in Argyle Park, said she and many other residents and dog walkers are concerned about the Ashburton District Council’s over-use of plastic in parks, which are now contaminating waterways.

Greig and others, including fellow park user and member of Litter Free Ashburton, Helen (Honey) Anderson, have been in touch with the district council about their concerns.

District council group manager of community and open spaces, Toni Durham, said the grasses and protectors were installed to protect the stream banks and provide cover for native biodiversity.

About 3000 plant guards have been installed by an external contractor and have been recycled from a previous project.

They will be in place for two to three years will the plants get established, she said.

The new plants are protected from wind, pests and spraying by the triangular plastic plant guards.

However, Greig said "over time, many have collapsed, broken, and simply fallen into Mill Stream, floating away as far as they can".

"For those not picked up by us residents, many are stuck in the stream, many under the trees by the bridge on Turton and Hanrahan St corner."

"I have sent two snap, send, solve (requests), one in October, the other in November, many others either sent snaps, a few have written and delivered letters, and some even delivered the plastic to the council,’’ she said.

Greig said her November snap, send, solve message went to Environment Canterbury and then council.

"I had a call from ADC Parks after a snap. The man told me the plastic was cheaper, would be in place for two years until the plants established, or people could take and use in their gardens.

"If residents knew this, great. However, when asked about the stream clean-up, he said they would get on to it. That was two weeks ago," Greig said.

Durham told The Ashburton Courier it had received two messages from the public about this issue and the messages were attended to promptly.

Anderson said after she phoned the council regarding the build-up of guards at the bridge on Hanrahan St that were blocking the waterway, it sent someone to clear it out.

Greig believes the guards and grasses will inhibit the weed extractor from being able to clear the creek, leading to the waterway filling up with weeds.

Anderson said as the plants grow they will push the guards up and more will end up in the creek.

"The guards are an environmental hazard," she said.

Durham said severe weather events in the last month that affected the plant guards and the council was working with its contractor to sort it out.

"No sleeves had made their way into the creek until during and after the last wind storm event, which destabilised and broke some of the stakes used to secure the guards," Durham said.

The council checks and clears the creek on a weekly basis and "spraying using approved chemicals will keep the stream edge maintained".