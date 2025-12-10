Selwyn to get its own Monopoly game

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
That’s the question the Selwyn Youth Council is asking after signing a deal with game maker Hasbro.
The Selwyn edition of Monopoly will be used as a fundraiser for youth and community initiatives across the district.
A key part of the project is to involve the community in shaping the board and contributing ideas about what makes Selwyn special.
Said youth council member Bella Thompson: "This board is all about celebrating Selwyn and giving our community a chance to have their say.
"We want everyone, from tamariki to rangatahi and their wider whānau, to share their ideas on what makes our towns special.
"It’s a fun, creative way to showcase our district while fundraising to support future youth projects."
The idea has been gaining a great reception, with almost 200 responses submitted at Selwyn youth events over the past two weekends.
Several places around New Zealand already have a custom board, including Christchurch, Wellington, Southland, Wānaka, Queenstown and Dunedin.
The youth council will be at events over summer to collect ideas for the Monopoly board.
- You can also share your ideas for Selwyn Monopoly at https://kntn.ly/cfcf9ffc