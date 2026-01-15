Problem parkers rile up residents

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Data from the Selwyn District Council’s issue‑reporting tool, Snap Send Solve, showed there were 587 complaints of illegal parking.
Last year, the council issued 2902 parking tickets, totalling $393,265 in fines.
Rolleston councillor Sophie McInnes admitted she will report illegal parking from time to time.
“Quite often it is tradies’ vans. If I see a dodgy park, I won’t report it straight off, but if I’m coming back the same way and they are still there, then I’m like, that wasn’t quickly unloading your van,” she said.
“Often when there is a subdivision going in, you get vans all over the place which doesn’t help the people that live there already.”
Seven trade vehicles were ticketed in July for parking on a footpath on Lincoln Rolleston Rd, opposite the Pak’nSave which was still under construction at the time.
The council acted after receiving complaints school children were having difficulty using the footpath.
Of all parking tickets issued, the most common offence was driving without a current registration (514), followed by no warrant of fitness (462) and parking on a berm (393).
McInnes said complaints about illegal parking prompted the council to resume enforcement about two years ago.
Overgrown vegetation was the second most‑reported issue, with 581 reports, followed by damaged roads with 470.
McInnes encouraged others to use Snap Send Solve for reporting parking or road‑maintenance issues rather than going through a councillor.
“You actually get a faster response if you use Snap Send Solve because it goes directly to staff.”
The Snap Send Solve app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Top issues
Illegal parking: 587
Overgrown vegetation 581
Damaged road: 470
Pothole: 379
Dumped rubbish: 320
General parks request: 310
Rubbish and bins: 280
Water leak: 275
Roads general: 231
Road signage: 229
Top locations
Rolleston: 2211
Lincoln: 1020
Prebbleton: 626
Darfied: 286
Leeston: 277
West Melton: 233
Tai Tapu: 148
Springston: 125
Kirwee: 113
Southbridge: 86