Problem parkers rile up residents

Complaints led to these tradie vehicles getting tickets in July for parking on a footpath. Photo: Supplied

Illegal parking topped the list of the most common residents' complaints in the Selwyn district in 2025.

Data from the Selwyn District Council’s issue‑reporting tool, Snap Send Solve, showed there were 587 complaints of illegal parking.

Last year, the council issued 2902 parking tickets, totalling $393,265 in fines.

Rolleston councillor Sophie McInnes admitted she will report illegal parking from time to time.

“Quite often it is tradies’ vans. If I see a dodgy park, I won’t report it straight off, but if I’m coming back the same way and they are still there, then I’m like, that wasn’t quickly unloading your van,” she said.

“Often when there is a subdivision going in, you get vans all over the place which doesn’t help the people that live there already.”

Seven trade vehicles were ticketed in July for parking on a footpath on Lincoln Rolleston Rd, opposite the Pak’nSave which was still under construction at the time.

The council acted after receiving complaints school children were having difficulty using the footpath.

Of all parking tickets issued, the most common offence was driving without a current registration (514), followed by no warrant of fitness (462) and parking on a berm (393).

McInnes said complaints about illegal parking prompted the council to resume enforcement about two years ago.

Overgrown vegetation was the second most‑reported issue, with 581 reports, followed by damaged roads with 470.

McInnes encouraged others to use Snap Send Solve for reporting parking or road‑maintenance issues rather than going through a councillor.

“You actually get a faster response if you use Snap Send Solve because it goes directly to staff.”

The Snap Send Solve app can be downloaded via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Top issues

Illegal parking: 587

Overgrown vegetation 581

Damaged road: 470

Pothole: 379

Dumped rubbish: 320

General parks request: 310

Rubbish and bins: 280

Water leak: 275

Roads general: 231

Road signage: 229

Top locations

Rolleston: 2211

Lincoln: 1020

Prebbleton: 626

Darfied: 286

Leeston: 277

West Melton: 233

Tai Tapu: 148

Springston: 125

Kirwee: 113

Southbridge: 86