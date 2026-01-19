Summer conditions driving insect invasions

Pest controller Darryl Knauf exterminates an ant nest under a dishwasher, a common damp environment where ants make a home. Photo: Supplied

It is the busiest time of year for Canterbury pest controller Darryl Knauf, as ant and fly infestations increase over summer.

The warmer months, amplified by a changing climate, are good for business but less welcome for household roofs, which are increasingly becoming home to insects.

“It has been a really busy time for us. We’re seeing huge nest populations. If you go back five years, you didn’t see that as much,” Knauf said.

Darryl Knauf.

As the owner of Essential Pest Control Ltd, a family business, his best advice for people to prevent ant infestations is to keep lawns watered.

“We’ve actually invented the perfect environment for them (ants) to live, but when your lawn dries out in the summer, the ants can emerge from your soil and look for a new place nearby,” he said.

Many of Knauf’s customers discover ant infestations in their roof spaces while installing insulation but other nests are commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms.

The ants can pose more than a minor nuisance, sometimes chewing through plug sockets, light switches, light fittings, and other electronics.

Higher than normal rainfall in December has also driven ants to look for drier areas inside homes that still have access to water, such as roofs and bathrooms.

“It used to be the winter cold snaps would kill some of their numbers but we’ve had less of that recently so they can just multiply more year-round,” Knauf said.

After 36 years in the business, his other general advice is to keep homes clean, cover green bins, and maintain lawns and gardens.

Although mosquitoes are a summer problem in the North Island, Knauf said there are few infestations in Canterbury.

“What we have seen is a lot more rodents for this time of year. There’s usually more of that in autumn time, but it has stayed consistent this year.”

Popular products for killing ant nests include various gels and liquids such as Exterm-An-Ant, Advion Ant Gel Bait, and NO Ants gels and liquids.

Worker ants carry the poison bait back to the nest to eliminate the whole colony.

To repel flies, certain herbs and flowers in and outside the home can be effective.

These include basil, peppermint, marigold and lavender.

Warm summer weather is driving ants to seek shelter inside homes. Photo: File image

Homemade fly traps and repellents can be made using everyday household items.

Mix apple cider vinegar and dishwashing liquid in a tall glass, cover with plastic wrap and poke holes in the top for an attractive fly trap.

Vinegar mixed with sugar can also lure flies into a homemade trap.

Another option is to mix cayenne pepper with water in a bottle and spray it around your home to repel them.

Sticky fly strips can also work well to trap and eliminate flies.

Experts like Knauf can also be called in for large insect nests and a thorough extermination.

Pest Management Association of New Zealand member Dr Paul Craddock said fly screens are a worthwhile investment with windows open more often in summer.

“There’s also airflow – you’ll often find on a windy day there aren’t many flies around because they’re all kind of hiding.”

Ceiling and pedestal fans also create “artificial wind” and can deter flying insects in particular, Craddock said.