Crusaders prop gets married at Christchurch homestead

Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams has tied the knot with Alice Weir in a Christchurch garden wedding.

Williams and his new wife shared footage of their big day on social media.

It showed the young couple, plus guests including All Blacks Ethan de Groot and Caleb Clarke, at an outdoor ceremony and reception at the Mona Vale Homestead along the Avon River in Fendalton.

Williams wore a korowai over a tuxedo, while the bride walked down the aisle in a strapless gown, veil and Prada heels.

Tamaiti Williams and Alice Weir. Photo: Instagram

They held a reception in a large marquee on the lawn at Mona Vale.

The menu featured kōura, an espresso martini tower and a slab cake made by Eve Thomas, the wife of Hurricanes winger Ngane Punivai.

The couple's baby daughter, Kaea Kate Williams, was born three months premature last year.

Photo: Instagram

"Kaea came early at 27 weeks and only weighed 1.4 pounds. Alice and baby are doing really well! But we have a long road ahead," Williams posted at the time.

Williams made his debut for Canterbury in 2020 and has made 27 appearances for the All Blacks.

In August, he re-signed with the Crusaders through to 2029.