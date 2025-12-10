Man accused of stealing life-saving medicine from rescue chopper to stand trial

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were livid at the theft of a medical supplies bag from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base. FILE PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man who allegedly stole life-saving medicine from a Dunedin rescue helicopter has been found fit to plead to the charges he faces.

The 31-year-old, who still has interim name suppression, appeared in the Dunedin District Court today.

He faces a raft of charges, including six burglaries, after a spree of offending in January.

The self-represented defendant had gone through four lawyers since the charges were laid.

After the man refused to engage with multiple doctors for the purpose of a mental health assessment, Judge Hermann Retzlaff found the defendant fit to plead to the charges and stand trial.

The judge entered not-guilty pleas to each of the charges and remanded the defendant in custody to appear again in January.

Court documents said the man was alleged to have burgled the Taieri Airport yard incident, 2 Degrees in George St and another Dunedin address on January 12.

On that day he allegedly unlawfully took a vehicle and was also charged with stealing $810 of gear from Rebel Sports Dunedin on January 7 as well as unlawfully taking a Queenstown Cleaners Ltd van on January 10.

He is also accused of dishonestly taking a cleaning company’s Mazda van on New Year’s Eve.

On January 16, the day of the defendant’s original arrest, he is accused of failing to supply identifying details to police and resisting a constable.

Earlier this year, Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale said he was "absolutely thrilled" about the quick arrest.

He had earlier offered a $10,000 reward following the incident but acknowledged it might not have been a factor in the arrest.

