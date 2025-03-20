Rescue chopper accused slapped down by judge for 'nonsense'

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were livid at the theft of a fully stocked medical supplies bag from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base. FILE PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man who allegedly stole life-saving medicine from a Dunedin rescue helicopter has been “talking nonsense” in court again.

The 31-year-old man, who still has interim name suppression, appeared by video link from custody in the Dunedin District court today.

Mental-health reports ordered at his last appearance were yet to be completed.

Judge Deidre Orchard remanded the defendant to appear again next month.

After firing his lawyer at his last appearance, the defendant represented himself at today’s hearing.

He pointed at the camera and asked: “Who is that person talking to?”

“You,” Judge Orchard replied.

The defendant asked: “Is there anyone there by the name of you?”

The judge then muted the defendant as he was “talking nonsense”.

“I think it's very silly of you not to get a lawyer,” Judge Orchard told the man.

“This sovereign citizen route goes nowhere further than a brick wall in the court and you would be very wise. . . to abandon that course,” the judge said.

Court documents say the man is alleged to have burgled the Taieri Airport yard incident, 2 Degrees in George St and another Dunedin address on January 12.

On that day he allegedly unlawfully took a vehicle and was also charged with stealing $810 of gear from Rebel Sports Dunedin on January 7 as well as unlawfully taking a Queenstown Cleaners Ltd van on January 10.

He is also accused of dishonestly taking a cleaning company’s Mazda van on New Year’s Eve.

On January 16, the day of the defendant’s original arrest, he is accused of failing to supply identifying details to police and resisting a constable

Earlier this year, Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale said he was "absolutely thrilled" about the quick arrest.

He had earlier offered a $10,000 reward following the incident but acknowledged it might not have been a factor in the arrest.

