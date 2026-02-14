PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

When Paul Vincent travelled to Scotland to explore his Wallace clan heritage, he found something completely unexpected: a love for photography.

Mr Vincent had never taken a photograph in his life until he started recording his travels around Scotland and it was love at first click.

Returning home, he immediately packed his car to travel the South Island from Milford Sound to Nelson and has the photographs to prove it.

His collection numbers over 5000 images now, with a few more added of yesterday’s sunrise.

Mr Vincent was travelling along Kaikorai Valley Rd when he noticed a colour change in the sky and changed route to Unity Park to be greeted with a spectacular sunrise.

- By Stephen Jaquiery