'Giving a bit too much way': One injured in Catlins crash

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Purakaunui in the Catlins this morning.
A police spokesman said they were alerted to the crash at about 11.45am on Purakaunui Bay Rd, near the site of a popular beach-side campsite.
"It appears to be a case of tourists giving a bit too much way when they've encountered an oncoming vehicle," a police officer at the scene said.
"It is a narrow gravel road with blind corners and it's an all too common situation we do get called to."
Hato Hone St John also attended with two helicopters and a first response unit.