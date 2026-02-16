'Giving a bit too much way': One injured in Catlins crash

Photo: Nick Brook

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Purakaunui in the Catlins this morning.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the crash at about 11.45am on Purakaunui Bay Rd, near the site of a popular beach-side campsite.

"It appears to be a case of tourists giving a bit too much way when they've encountered an oncoming vehicle," a police officer at the scene said.

"It is a narrow gravel road with blind corners and it's an all too common situation we do get called to."

Hato Hone St John also attended with two helicopters and a first response unit.