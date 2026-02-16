Monday, 16 February 2026

'Giving a bit too much way': One injured in Catlins crash

    Photo: Nick Brook
    One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Purakaunui in the Catlins this morning. 

    A police spokesman said they were alerted to the crash at about 11.45am on Purakaunui Bay Rd, near the site of a popular beach-side campsite. 

    "It appears to be a case of tourists giving a bit too much way when they've encountered an oncoming vehicle," a police officer at the scene said.

    "It is a narrow gravel road with blind corners and it's an all too common situation we do get called to."

    Hato Hone St John also attended with two helicopters and a first response unit. 

     