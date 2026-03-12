Unconscious woman 'robbed of large sum' in Dunedin CBD

The robbery happened in George St. Photo: Google Maps

An alleged brazen, broad daylight theft of money from the pockets of an unconscious woman lying in the Dunedin CBD has landed two men in the Dunedin District Court.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were called to George St about 5pm on Wednesday after receiving reports from members of the public that two males had taken money off an intoxicated woman who had passed out in the street.

‘‘So she couldn't stop them from taking the money.

‘‘Police located the heavily intoxicated female still on George St.

‘‘CCTV was reviewed and it showed two males that were known to police, had taken a large sum of money from the female's pants and jacket pockets.’’

Sgt Lee said police located the men a short time later in the Octagon and arrested them.

‘‘A 42-year-old male and a 54-year-old male have both been charged with theft and possessed cannabis.

‘‘They've been held in police custody to appear in court today with their bail opposed.’’

He said bail would be opposed because of the men’s previous convictions, and the seriousness of the new charges they were facing.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz