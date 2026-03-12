Speeding drunk driver arrives home to find cops waiting

After failing to stop a young driver for allegedly travelling at excessive speed in a 50kmh zone, police officers just went to his house and waited for him to come home.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were called to the Mosgiel area about 3am today, after receiving reports from members of the public about a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

‘‘Police observed the vehicle coming back into Mosgiel about 20 minutes after the initial call.

‘‘They attempted to stop the vehicle on Gordon Rd, but when they activated their red and blue lights, the vehicle accelerated away.

‘‘Police did not pursue the vehicle,’’ he said.

Instead, officers drove to the registered owner's house, and while waiting outside the property, the vehicle pulled into the driveway.

‘‘The 21-year-old male driver was exhibiting signs of recent alcohol consumption.

‘‘His evidential breath alcohol procedure produced a result of 491mcg.’’

Sgt Lee said the man was arrested and charged with a breath alcohol level over 400mcg, failing to stop when followed by red and blue flashing lights, reckless driving, and licensed driver failed to comply with prohibition.

‘‘He has been bailed to appear in court later in the week, and his vehicle has been impounded.’’

In another incident in the area, police clocked a vehicle travelling at 147kmh in a 100kmh speed zone, on the Allanton-Waihola Highway, about 10.45am yesterday.

Sgt Lee said the vehicle was being driven by a 20-year-old man, and his license had been suspended for 28 days.

